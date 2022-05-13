Redshirt sophomore Kostas Zaltos of the Gophers won the hammer throw for the second year in a row on Friday on the first day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Minnesota's track.

The native of Kilkis, Greece, threw the hammer 234 feet, 3 inches — more than 4 feet farther than runner-up Tyler Merkley of Penn State (229-11). Junior Jake Kubiatowicz of the Gophers was fifth (216-5).

On the women's side, Alexys Berger of the Gophers placed second in the pole vault. She and Chloe Timberg of Rutgers both cleared 14 feet, 1⁄ 2 inch, but Timberg won the event on one fewer miss.

Tess Keyzers of Minnesota was third in hammer throw (205-11).

Running Aces track to open Sunday

Running Aces harness track in Columbus will begin its 15th season of racing Sunday, starting a 56-day summer meet with an eight-race card.

The track will race Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with first post at 7 p.m. Track officials said purses this year will top $6 million, an increase of about $2 million over last year and the highest ever paid at Running Aces.

Horses will be coming from Florida, New York, New Jersey, California and western Canada, as well as Minnesota and other Midwestern states.

Season highlights include the $35,000 Steve Wiseman Memorial FFA Trot (June 26), the $50,000 Dan Patch FFA Pace (July 24) and the $35,000 Ron Banks Memorial FFA Mares Pace (Aug. 14). The season will end with the annual championship weekend on Sept. 17 and 18.

Sunday's races attracted 63 entries, including eight in a $16,500 open handicap trot, the evening's richest race. Admission and parking are free throughout the season.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Ex-U wrestler wins Bellator title

Former Gophers wrestler Logan Storley won the Bellator MMA interim welterweight title with a split decision victory over Michael Page at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Storley, a four-time All-America for the Gophers from 2012-15, improved to 14-1 with the victory over Page (20-2) in the main event at Bellator 281. The title bout was the first of Storley's MMA career.

RANDY JOHNSON

SCSU names hoops coach

Quincy Henderson was named the St. Cloud State men's basketball coach.

Henderson comes to St. Cloud after eight seasons as the associate head coach at West Texas A&M where he helped lead the Buffaloes to a 210-50 record, three conference titles, five conference tournament titles and six NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

He was a member of two national championship teams at Winona State as an athlete.

MSU Mankato wins

No. 19 Minnesota State Mankato beat St. Cloud State 9-2 in the NSIC baseball tournament in Brandon, S.D.

With the win, the Mavericks advance to the semifinal round. They will face top seed Augustana at 11 a.m. Saturday. The No. 11 Vikings beat Winona State 12-4, hitting six homers. Jordan Barth, a senior who played for Rocori High School, hit two of them.

