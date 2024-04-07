The 15th-ranked Gophers gymnastics team's season came to a close in the NCAA regional finals after it posted a score of 197.400 on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Gophers finished fourth in the four-team final, behind Louisiana State (198.250), Arkansas (197.825) and Kentucky (197.475). LSU and Arkansas advanced to the national meet later this month in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Gophers' Mya Hooten took home an event title on the floor exercise, her 10th of the season, tying with LSU's Aleah Finnegan and Kentucky's Raena Worley with a 9.950. The Gophers' Gianna Gerdes (39.375) finished fourth in the all-around at 39.375; LSU's Haleigh Bryant won with a 39.850, after getting 10.0 in the vault and bars.

U softball sweeps Buckeyes

The Gophers softball team used a 10-run inning to win the first game and rallied from an eight-run deficit in the second game to complete a series sweep of Ohio State at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

In the first game, freshman Brooklyn Jones hit a grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning in the Gophers' 14-6 victory. It was the first career home run for Jones. Taylor Krapf was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

In the second game, the Buckeyes (19-15, 2-7 Big Ten) led 11-3 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Gophers (21-15, 7-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 11-8 and then scored four runs with two out in the seventh for a 12-11 victory.

With two outs, Morgan DeBord tied the score with a three-run homer. After Krapf doubled, Addison Lescher singled in Krapf.

Gophers, Illini split

The Gophers baseball team split a doubleheader with Illinois at Siebert Field. After Illinois won the first game 7-4, the Gophers won the second 8-3.

Brady Counsell went 4-for-4 in the second game to pace the Gophers (12-14, 2-4 Big Ten), who had 15 hits.

In the first game, Illinois (16-13, 7-2) scored three runs in the eighth to break a 4-4 tie. The Gophers had tied it in the seventh on Jake Perry's three-run double.



