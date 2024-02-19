The No. 15 Gophers gymnastics team won its final head-to-head Big Ten meet of the season, edging host Illinois 196.950-196.800 on Sunday.

The Gophers' Gianna Gerdes won her fifth all-around title of the season, scoring 39.300. Mya Hooten won the floor exercise with a 9.975, her fifth title of the season in the event and her 11th event title overall. Sarah Moraw and Ella Sirjord tied on the balance beam at 9.900.

The Gophers (8-1, 4-1 Big Ten) scored 49.500 on the floor, 49.350 on the beam, 49.075 on the uneven bars and 49.025 on the vault. Illinois (6-5, 1-4) led 98.400-98.100 after two events before the Gophers rallied behind their floor and beam performances.

"I loved the way the team responded on floor and beam," coach Jenny Hansen said. "A lot of people stepped up when we really needed them."

The Gophers will compete against Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers on Friday night as part of the annual Big Five Meet to close out the conference regular season in State College, Pa. The meet will be televised on BTN.

Gophers rout Lobos

Will Semb, who missed last season because of injury, and Justin Thorsteinson, a transfer making his Gophers debut, combined on a four-hitter to pitch the Gophers baseball team to an 11-2 victory over New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

Semb gave up one run and three hits and struck out seven in five innings. Thorsteinson followed by giving up one run and one hit while striking out six in four innings.

Kris Hokenson and Jake Larson each drove in two runs for the Gophers (2-1), who play No. 7 Oregon State again Monday after losing to the Beavers 6-4 Saturda.

Etc.

* The Gophers tennis team improved to 7-1 this season with a 5-2 victory at Boise State. The Gophers split their weekend competition in Boise, Idaho, after losing 5-2 to Oregon on Saturday.

* The Gophers softball team's game against No. 12 Louisiana State in Clearwater, Fla., was canceled because of rain. That came after games with No. 9 Stanford and No. 4 Georgia on Saturday were canceled as well.