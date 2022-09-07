The Gophers women's basketball team will begin its fifth season under coach Lindsay Whalen on Oct. 30 with a home exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls.

Minnesota's schedule, announced Wednesday, will feature 29 regular season games starting against Western Illinois on Nov. 7 at Williams Arena.

The schedule builds toward the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Target Center for the first time. Here's a list of the Gophers' games with tipoff times and TV info TBA:

Oct. 30 — Wisconsin-River Falls (exhibition)

Nov. 7 — Western Illinois

Nov. 13 — Lehigh

Nov. 17 — at North Dakota State

Nov. 20 — Presbyterian

Nov. 26 — at Virginia

Nov. 27 — vs. Liberty (Charlottesville, Va.)

Dec. 1 — Wake Forest

Dec. 3 — Penn State

Dec. 7 — Kentucky

Dec. 10 — at Iowa

Dec. 12 — Chicago State

Dec. 14 — Milwaukee

Dec 22 — Eastern Illinois

Dec 30 — at Maryland

Jan. 5 — Ohio State

Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin

Jan. 12 — Rutgers

Jan. 15 — Illinois

Jan. 18 — at Penn State

Jan. 21 — at Purdue

Jan. 29 — Michigan

Feb. 2 — Indiana

Feb. 5 — at Illinois

Feb. 8 — at Ohio State

Feb. 11 — Wisconsin

Feb. 15 — Nebraska

Feb. 18 — at Northwestern

Feb. 22 — at Michigan State

Feb. 26 — Purdue