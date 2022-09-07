The Gophers women's basketball team will begin its fifth season under coach Lindsay Whalen on Oct. 30 with a home exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls.
Minnesota's schedule, announced Wednesday, will feature 29 regular season games starting against Western Illinois on Nov. 7 at Williams Arena.
The schedule builds toward the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Target Center for the first time. Here's a list of the Gophers' games with tipoff times and TV info TBA:
Oct. 30 — Wisconsin-River Falls (exhibition)
Nov. 7 — Western Illinois
Nov. 13 — Lehigh
Nov. 17 — at North Dakota State
Nov. 20 — Presbyterian
Nov. 26 — at Virginia
Nov. 27 — vs. Liberty (Charlottesville, Va.)
Dec. 1 — Wake Forest
Dec. 3 — Penn State
Dec. 7 — Kentucky
Dec. 10 — at Iowa
Dec. 12 — Chicago State
Dec. 14 — Milwaukee
Dec 22 — Eastern Illinois
Dec 30 — at Maryland
Jan. 5 — Ohio State
Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin
Jan. 12 — Rutgers
Jan. 15 — Illinois
Jan. 18 — at Penn State
Jan. 21 — at Purdue
Jan. 29 — Michigan
Feb. 2 — Indiana
Feb. 5 — at Illinois
Feb. 8 — at Ohio State
Feb. 11 — Wisconsin
Feb. 15 — Nebraska
Feb. 18 — at Northwestern
Feb. 22 — at Michigan State
Feb. 26 — Purdue