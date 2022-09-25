Gophers golfer Mariana Mesones, a freshman from Trujillo, Peru, shot a 2-under 70 and was tied for 13th at 145 after two rounds of the Lady Paladin Invitational at Greenville, S.C. She moved up 13 spots on the leaderboard after her first round.

Teammate Grace Curran, a senior, had a 4-over 76 for a 147 total, tying her for 20th. As a team Minnesota was 10th with a 23-over 599. Team co-leaders were Furman and Old Dominion with 6-over 582s.

U women roll on ice

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team routed the University of Manitoba Bisons 13-0 in an exhibition game at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota used three different goalies and led 6-0 after one period, 10-0 after two. Ten players scored goals. Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle had a hat trick. Freshman forward Josefin Bouveng of Vassunda, Sweden, also had a goal.

Next the Gophers will play another exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps at 6 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena.

Etc.

The Gophers women's soccer team (5-4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will play No. 9 Northwestern (8-1-1, 2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. Minnesota has won the last four meeting with the Wildcats and the Gophers are coming off a 3-0 home win over Indiana on Thursday. Northwestern won 4-2 at Nebraska the same night.

The Gophers men's golf team will travel to New Haven, Conn., to play in the two-day MacDonald Cup, starting Sunday. Yale University is the host team.