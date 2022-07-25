Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson received a late addition to his roster for next season with four-star recruit Kadyn Betts deciding to forgo his senior season.

Betts, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, announced Monday on that he's planning to join the Gophers this fall after reclassifying to the 2022 class. He committed to the U's 2023 recruiting class in early July.

A month ago, Johnson and the Gophers staff presented Betts with the option to reclassify since they still had two scholarships available for the 2022-23 season. Adding depth was ideal after losing junior forward Parker Fox to a season-ending knee injury this summer.

"My family and I talked it over and thought about it," Betts said Monday. "It felt like the right decision. Initially when they offered me the plan was to go into the Class of 2023, but they presented another opportunity. I'm very confident and excited to get there and work on my body, my game to compete at the Big Ten level."

Last season, Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 record, 3.6 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game at Pueblo Central High in Colorado as a junior. He had previously announced he was transferring to Huntington Prep in West Virginia for his senior year.

"We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster," Johnson said in a statement. "Kadyn comes from a great basketball family [father and brother played college basketball]. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position, and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

The Gophers now have five incoming freshmen for 2022-23, including center Pharrel Payne, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, guard Braeden Carrington and wing Jaden Henley.

Playing for the Pluto Prospects AAU team out of Colorado Springs this year, Betts was one of the fastest rising seniors in the country. He went from relatively unknown to 87th in the 2023 class by PrepHoops.com.

Earlier this month, Betts scored 43 points while draining seven three-pointers in a Prep Hoops tournament in Atlanta. He played mostly in the post at Pueblo Central, but Betts has a versatile offensive game and a 7-2 wingspan to defend multiple positions.

"They're getting a 6-8 versatile player who can do whatever the coach needs me to do," Betts said. "If you need me to guard or board, I can do that. If they need me to score, I can score for them. Really just do anything the coaches need."

Betts, who has family on his mother's side living in Minneapolis and near Brainerd, said he'll be arriving in Minnesota next month before freshman orientation. He expressed his excitement on joining the rebuild with Johnson, who is entering his second year with the basketball program.

"To help Minnesota win is my main purpose and goal," Betts said. "[Johnson] envisions a very powerful program, a top 25 program year in and year out. With the moves he's making and his passion for the game, it's looking bright for Minnesota for sure."