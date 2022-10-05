Introduction: Host Michael Rand could hardly believe his eyes when he saw the lineup the Twins put on the field at one point Tuesday. Mercifully, their season will be over on Wednesday, and fans have clearly already turned their attention to other things. Wolves fans? They might have been a little too giddy about preseason basketball Tuesday, but it'll be OK as long as they save some energy for the real thing.

7:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand for a two-fold mission: Dissecting what went wrong for the suddenly vulnerable Gophers football team in Saturday's loss to Purdue and setting up the Gophers men's hockey team's big series this weekend against Minnesota State-Mankato.

18:00: Gophers women's golfer Mariana Mesones broke the school record by carding a 64 in the second tournament she ever played. Then a week later, on Sunday, she broke her own record with a 62. She joins Rand to talk about her big rounds and her journey from Peru to Minnesota.

26:00: The Vikings need to crush the bad Bears on Sunday for Rand to feel good about this season.

