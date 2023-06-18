Adam Kissayi, a defensive lineman from Heritage High School in Palm Bay, Fla., and Ohifame Ijeboi, a running back from William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, announced Sunday on Twitter that they have committed to the Gophers football program as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Kissayi and Ijeboi both made their official visits to the Minnesota campus this weekend during the second of coach P.J. Fleck's Summer Splash recruiting events. On Saturday, the Gophers received commitments from four-star offensive tackle Nathan Roy of Mukwonago, Wis., and offensive tackle Mauricio Hinds, a Nova Scotia native who plays at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

With 23 players committed to the 2024 class — the most pledges among FBS teams — the Gophers group as of Sunday evening ranked 10th nationally and fourth among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

Kissayi, a three-star recruit, is a 6-7 ½, 230-pounder who's the 65th-ranked player in Florida and the 29th-ranked edge rusher nationally by the 247Sports composite. He had 17 other scholarship offers and visited Rutgers on June 2. He also had a visit to Nebraska scheduled for next weekend. Kissayi had 33 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8½ quarterback sacks and two pass breakups in nine games last season.

Ijeboi, who doesn't yet have a star rating, is a 6-0, 190-pounder who recently visited Rutgers. He had 20 other scholarship offers, including from Nebraska and Northwestern of the Big Ten.