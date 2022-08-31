See more of the story

Seeking better balance

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck wants his team to pass more this season, and he brought back offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to help in that aim. Here's a look at the Gophers' run/pass breakdown in Fleck's five seasons at Minnesota, the first three with Ciarrocca as his offensive coordinator, the last two with Mike Sanford Jr. at the helm.

2017 (5-7 record): 43 rushes/game, 26.9 passes/game, 69%-31% run-pass ratio, 22.1 points per game.

2018 (7-6): 40.3 rushes/game, 26.6 passes/game, 60.2%-39.8% run-pass ratio, 28.9 points per game.

2019 (11-2): 43.1 rushes/game, 24.8 passes/game, 63.4%-36.6% run-pass ratio, 34.1 points per game.

2020 (3-4): 42.6 rushes/game, 26.3 passes/game, 61.8%-38.2% run-pass ratio, 27.3 point per game.

2021 (9-4): 46.2 rushes/game, 19.8 passes/game, 70%-30% run-pass ratio, 25.5 points per game.