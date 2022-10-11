While the Gophers' future Big Ten schedules have yet to be determined, the program has lined up nonconference opponents as far out as 2033. Here's a look at those schedules, with the caveat that conference realignment could alter things:

2023

Sept. 9: vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16: at North Carolina

Sept. 30: vs. Louisiana Lafayette

2024

Aug. 29: vs. North Carolina

Sept. 7: vs. Rhode Island

Sept. 14: vs. Nevada

2025

Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 13: at California

2026

Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois

Sept. 12: vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 19: vs. Akron

2027

Sept. 2: vs. San Jose State

Sept. 11: at Mississippi State

2028

Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota

Sept. 16: vs. California

2030

Aug. 29: vs. North Dakota

2032

Sept. 18 vs. Alabama

2033

Sept. 17 at Alabama