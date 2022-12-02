Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said several times this season that, like a certain national hotel chain, "he'd leave a light on'' for Tyler Nubin in regard to the standout safety's decision about leaving for the NFL draft or returning to play next season.

On Friday, Nubin took Fleck up on his offer.

"I'm not done yet,'' Nubin said in a video posted Friday afternoon on Twitter, announcing that he'll return to the team next fall. "I'm blessed to have the opportunity to finish out my degree and play one more season for my brothers, this team and the best fans in college football. Minnesota, I've come home.''

A second-team All-Big Ten selection this fall, Nubin will use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to players who participated in the 2020 season that was marred by COVID-19. The rangy, 6-2, 210-pounder led the Gophers and tied for third in the Big Ten with four interceptions, and his 55 tackles ranked second on the team. He played in 11 games this season, missing the regular-season finale against Wisconsin with his right hand in a cast because of an injury suffered the previous week against Iowa.

"It's hard when you lose your best player on defense, respectively. That was really hard for Tyler. It's a tough decision to make, but it's a family decision,'' Fleck said Saturday on Nubin's decision to have the injury addressed earlier rather than later. "… Rodney and Sherese [Nubin, Tyler's parents] made that decision, and I back them up 100 percent.''

Nubin's availability for the Gophers bowl game — their destination will be announced Sunday — is uncertain.

Nubin's decision to return is a big boost for a secondary that will lose safety Jordan Howden, who made 47 career starts, and cornerback Terell Smith, who started 27 games. Nubin, a Saint Charles, Ill., native, has started 31 games and played in 43.

Nubin is ranked No. 52 on Pro Football Focus' Big Board of 2023 NFL draft prospects, putting him second among safeties graded.