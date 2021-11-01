Backfield in motion
Other Gophers running backs no longer available even before Bryce Williams' possibly season-ending leg injury:
- Mohamed Ibrahim, a redshirt senior and the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the season opener against Ohio State and was lost for the season.
- Trey Potts suffered an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' 20-13 win at Purdue that caused him to be hospitalized in Indianapolis for nearly a week. The redshirt sophomore won't play again this season.
- Cam Wiley, a redshirt sophomore who had fallen behind Williams, Irving and Thomas in the running back pecking order, entered the transfer portal Oct. 18.
- The attrition started in July, when redshirt sophomore Jason Williamson, a two-time Gatorade Minnesota player of the year at Owatonna High School, retired from football because of injuries.