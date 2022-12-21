Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Good morning to all who celebrate college football's early signing day, which began at 6 a.m. (Central) as players from the Eastern time zone began signing their national letters of intent.

For the Gophers, the signatures started rolling in right away, beginning at 6:04 a.m. with what might be the gem of the class in four-star running back Darius Taylor of Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. Taylor rushed for 2,450 yards and 36 TDs in 11 games this season, averaging 9.1 yards per carry and earning first-team All-State honors. Michigan, Notre Dame, Iowa and Wisconsin made late pushes to land Taylor, but he stayed committed to the Gophers.

By 8:30 a.m., coach P.J. Fleck had a class of 21 scholarship freshmen – adding an offensive lineman on Wednesday – and five transfer players. Here's how it transpired:

At 6:06 a.m., the Gophers announced the signing of defensive back Zaquan Bryan of Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga. He's a speedster who had 72 tackles and four interceptions for the Class 4A state champs.

Another standout running back followed at 6:10 when Marquese Williams of Bishop McDevitt High in Harrisburg, Pa., signed. Williams rushed for 1,504 yards and 27 TDs for Class 4A state champs.

At 6:15, wide receiver Kenric Lanier II of Decatur, Ga., signed. The Gophers flipped Lanier's commitment from Vanderbilt on Monday. He caught 64 passes for 1,156 yards and 12 TDs this season.

Lineman added to the class

At 6:20, got a new commitment and signee in three-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels of Princeton High School in Cincinnati. Daniels, 6-5 and 285 pounds, visited the Gophers last spring, committed to Pittsburgh in July and decommitted from the Panthers in November.

Quarterback Drew Viotto, Taylor's teammate at Walled Lake Western, joined the Gophers at 6:25 a.m. Viotto passed for 1,875 yards and 16 TDs this season.

Defensive back Kerry Brown of Naples, Fla., signed at 6:35. He made 225 tackles over three seasons, including 76 this year. At 6:38, wide receiver TJ McWilliams of Indianapolis signed. McWilliams, who flipped his commitment from Purdue on Monday, caught 36 passes for 434 yards and seven TDs this season.

At 7 a.m., incoming freshmen in the Central time zone could start signing, and the first announced was Shakopee safety Garrison Monroe at 7:16. Monroe made 41 tackles for the Sabers this season. Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu, who had seven sacks and nine tackles this season, followed at 7:24.

Hutchinson linebacker Alex Elliott, who had 104 tackles in 2021, signed at 7:27; Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson, the third-ranked recruit in Minnesota, followed at 7:35; and Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters signed at 7:40.

Another tight end, Pierce Walsh of Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill., signed at 7:44, and Chicago St. Rita linebacker Matt Kingsbury, who had 131 tackles and 11 sacks this year, followed at 7:49.

Reese Tripp, another in-state offensive lineman from Kasson-Mantorville, signed at 7:53, and the Gophers' highest-rated recruit in the 2023, four-star Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams, joined Tripp at 7:55.

Edge rusher Karter Menz of West Fargo Sheyenne, the top-ranked recruit in North Dakota, signed at 7:59, and Houston defensive lineman Theorin Randle followed at 8:02.

The final two freshmen to sign were Gary (Ind.) offensive lineman De'Eric Mister and Pensacola (Fla.) wide receiver Donielle Hayes, both just after 8 a.m.

Transfers make it official

The Gophers also announced the five transfers who'll be joining the program. They are:

* Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms, who caught 57 passes for 814 yards and five TDs this season.

* North Carolina defensive lineman Chris Collins, who had 20 tackles in 2022.

* Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Jack Henderson, who had 90 tackles in 2022.

* Western Michigan linebacker Ryan Selig, who had 73 tackles this season.

* Charlotte wide receiver Elijah Spencer, who caught 57 passes for 943 yards and nine TDs this season.

Preferred walk-ons announced

The Gophers also added seven preferred walk-on players. They are: Eastview punter Caleb McGrath, Elburn (Ill.) long snapper Ryan Algrim, Maple Grove defensive back Jackson Powers, Eau Claire (Wis.) linebacker Zander Rockow, Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski, Mequon (Wis.) linebacker Drew Wilson and Detroit Lakes defensive back Ethan Carrier.

Fleck will discuss his class during a Wednesday news conference.