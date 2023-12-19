The Gophers haven't beaten Ohio State in a football game since 2000. Come Wednesday morning, they're hopeful that they can beat the mighty Buckeyes on the recruiting trail.

Koi Perich, the top-ranked Minnesota player in the 2024 high school recruiting class, gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers in April, but Ohio State this fall has pushed hard to get the four-star Esko, Minn., safety to flip his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Perich, the 10th-ranked safety nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services, took an official visit to Ohio State on Dec. 9. Last Friday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and safeties coach Perry Eliano visited Perich in Esko.

Perich, who amassed 27 touchdowns for Esko, including five on defense and four on returns, hasn't tipped his hand to which team he'll pick when the three-day early signing period opens Wednesday morning. He has a 2:30 p.m. signing day appearance scheduled at the Esko theater.

Perich is the top-ranked player among those who have pledged to the Gophers. They've also received commitments from the top-ranked Wisconsin player in Mukwonago four-star offensive tackle Nathan Roy and the top-ranked North Dakota player in Kindred four-star defensive tackle Riley Sunram.

Other highlights in the Gophers prep class include Fayetteville (Ark.) three-star quarterback Drake Lindsey and Detroit Lakes (Minn.) three-star linebacker Mason Carrier.

Minnesota also hit the transfer portal to add five players, including New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer, the Gophers' likely starter in 2024.

The Gophers had two players rescind their verbal commitments last week. Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri switched to USC, and Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff opted for Michigan State.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Gophers' 2024 prep class was No. 36 nationally and No. 11 among the 18 Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite.

"It's really easy to look at it and say, 'Wow, this has not been a good last couple of weeks,' '' said Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. "But you've still got to look at the class as a whole. And if you look at this group as a whole, it's really, really good.''

Ohio U. running back commits

The Gophers on Tuesday received a transfer commitment from Ohio University running back Sieh Bangura, who has rushed for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Bangura, 6-0 and 200 pounds, has seven 100-yard rushing games in his career and has caught 50 passes for 453 yards and three TDs. The three-star prep recruit out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., will have two years of eligibility remaining. He earned third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors after rushing for 1,078 yards and 13 TDs in 2022 and followed that up with 811 yards and seven TDs this season.