Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri gave a verbal commitment to USC on Thursday, announcing on the X platform that he'll join the Trojans' 2024 recruiting class.

A 6-5, 290-pound three-star recruit, Abasiri originally gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers on March 25. On Nov. 19, he received an offer from the Trojans, and last weekend made his official visit to the USC campus. On Monday, he rescinded his Minnesota commitment.

Abasiri is the No. 4-ranked player in Minnesota and the 65th-ranked defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

Notre Dame's Alt among AFCA honorees

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, a former Totino-Grace standout from North Oaks, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association. A consensus All-America selection as a junior, Alt announced Wednesday that he'll enter the 2024 NFL draft and will not play for the Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State.

West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop, who spent the 2022 season with the Gophers, received second-team AFCA All-America honors. Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, who earned either first- or second-team All-America honors from four of the five NCAA-recognized organizations, was not among the AFCA honorees.

Spartans make it official

Michigan State announced Thursday that Joe Rossi will be the Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Rossi held that position with the Gophers from late in the 2018 season through the 2023 regular season.

Etc.

Two Gophers who entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season have found their new schools. Running back Zach Evans announced he's committed to North Texas, while offensive lineman JJ Guedet will attend Illinois State.