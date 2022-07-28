The Gophers football program will host its F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day festivities on Aug. 6 in conjunction with the team's 2 p.m. open training camp practice at Huntington Bank Stadium. The event is free and open to the public.

Along with the practice, the event will include a fan zone on the West Plaza that will include inflatables, yard games and photo stations.

The Gophers also will host their annual diaper drive during the event. Fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers and wipes, which will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which provides diapers and wipes to families in need throughout the Twin Cities. Gophers fans have donated more than 100,000 diapers since the team's annual drive started in 2017.

Fans also are encouraged to bring a decorated oar, which will be added to the walls of the tunnel that connects the Gophers locker room to the field at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Parking will be available in nearby daily-fee lots around the stadium.