Introduction: Host Michael Rand examines a paradox in sports whereby a winning team can sometimes be taken for granted and underexposed compared to a team that has more drama but doesn't win as much. That seems to be happening this year with the Wild and Wolves; the Wild won their sixth game in a row Wednesday, while the Wolves fell to .500.

10:00: Some good news for local sports fans on the TV front as FuboTV has reached a carriage agreement with Bally Sports regional networks to carry those channels again soon. That gives cord cutters another option and could spur other streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV to bring the channels back.

13:00: A deep dive into Gophers football recruiting off of Wednesday's signing day, including Gophers coach P.J. Fleck talking about Wisconsin's "negative" recruiting and the U's ability to retain in-state players.

24:00: Will the Carlos Correa deal lead to an Eduardo Escobar trade, and would the Twins make sense if that happened?

