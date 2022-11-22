Gophers senior Mohamed Ibrahim on Tuesday was named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the college football's top running back for accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.

Ibrahim is coming off a career-best game, rushing 39 times for 263 yards in a 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday. The Baltimore native posted the fourth 200-yard rushing game of his career, his 19th consecutive game of 100 or more rushing yards and broke the school single-season record with his 19th rushing touchdown.

Ibrahim's 263 yards were the most in FBS last week, and the total is the fourth most in school history. In 10 games played this year, Ibrahim, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (152.4) and rushing TDs (19) and ranks second in rushing yards (1,524). He needs 103 yards in his final two games to break David Cobb's 2014 school-record total of 1,626 yards. With 4,527 career yards, Ibrahim needs 128 to break Darrell Thompson's program record of 4,654 from 1986-89.

"If there's one player that makes their team better, and without that player, that team's not as good, I would say Mohamed Ibrahim fits that bill 100%,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "He's one of the greatest running backs in Minnesota history, if not the greatest. It's been a pleasure to coach him. And he's an even better person than he is a running back.''

This is the second time that Ibrahim has been named a semifinalist. He also received the honor in 2020, when he was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

Other semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award are:

* Israel Abanikanda, junior, Pittsburgh: 224 carries, 1,320 yards, 18 TDs

* Chase Brown, junior, Illinois: 309-1,582-9

* Zach Charbonnet, senior, UCLA: 171-1,240-13

* Blake Corum, junior, Michigan: 245-1,457-18

* Quinshon Judkins, freshman, Ole Miss: 229-1,383-16

* DeWayne McBride, junior, Alabama-Birmingham: 217-1,441-18

* Kendre Miller, junior, TCU: 184-1,188-14

* Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas: 229-1,401-16

* Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State: 220-1,148-6