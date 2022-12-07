The Gophers on Wednesday had a defensive starter enter his name into the transfer portal and an incoming transfer on offense change his mind.

Senior linebacker Braelen Oliver, who started 10 games this season, entered his name into the portal. The 6-0, 230-pounder, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and contributed one pass breakup this season. He played 38 games in his Minnesota career, with a devastating knee injury costing him the 2020 season. Oliver announced his decision on Twitter.

Markus Allen, the former Wisconsin wide receiver who verbally committed to the Gophers last week, decided otherwise and posted on Twitter, "Recruitment 100% open.''

Allen, 6-2 and 190 pounds, was a four-star recruit out of Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, in 2021. He played two games for the Badgers in 2021, catching three passes for 65 yards and using a redshirt season. This year, he played six games, grabbing seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Allen has three years of eligibility remaining

Oliver is the second Gopher expected to have a starting role in 2023 who's entered the transfer portal, joining safety Michael "Flip'' Dixon, who started five games this fall. Five reserves also have entered the portal: defensive linemen Austin Booker and Gage Keys, cornerbacks Jalen Glaze and Steven Ortiz Jr., and offensive lineman Cameron James.

Trio honored

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz were named first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, while safety Tyler Nubin received second-team honors.