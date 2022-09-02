Since it's State Fair time, people often offer words of caution about consuming empty calories. You've likely been told countless times that a couple of servings of cotton candy on a stick might not suffice as a balanced meal.

Such was the case Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, when the Gophers opened their football season with a 38-0 dismantling of New Mexico State for their first sugar rush of 2022 — with another scheduled next Saturday against Western Illinois.

In shutting out an FBS team that went 2-10 last year and facing an FCS squad that was 2-9 in 2021, the Gophers aren't digesting opponents with a lot of gristle. What they got Thursday, though, was a fulfilling evening in which they finally could face an opponent, test their internal mettle and feel good about themselves.

That was apparent with the team's offense in general and Tanner Morgan and Kirk Ciarrocca in particular.

Morgan, the sixth-year quarterback, and Ciarrocca, the offensive coordinator in his second Dinkytown go-round, showed that their reunion should be a productive one. Morgan looked comfortable and poised, completing 13 of 19 passes for 174 yards and making things happen with his feet. Ciarrocca's play-calling showed aggression to start and pragmatism throughout as the Gophers amassed 485 yards, including 297 in the run game.

"When you watch him go through his progressions, you could just feel Kirk speaking to him,'' Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said of Morgan. "He looks more poised.''

That was especially true in key situations Thursday. The Gophers converted 11 of 14 third-down situations, and a closer look shows they were even better with Morgan and the first-team offense in the game, going 9-for-10.

Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, converted all three of his third-down carries, covering 4, 7 and 1 yards, the last for a TD.

Meanwhile, Morgan was masterful on third down. After an incompletion on his first third-down throw that led to Matthew Trickett's second-quarter field goal, Morgan completed his next three third-down passes. He found Mike Brown-Stephens for 8 yards on third-and-7 from the Gophers 48. He hit tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 20-yard gain to the New Mexico State 7 on third-and-6, leading to the QB's first 1-yard TD sneak and a 24-0 lead just before halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Morgan used his feet to keep the chains moving. Two holding calls on the Gophers left them facing a second-and-26 from the Aggies 44. First, Morgan hit Trey Potts for a 14-yard gain. Facing third-and-12, Morgan felt pressure, stepped up in the pocket, then broke loose for a 14-yard scramble to the 16.

"I was stumbling a little bit getting there,'' Morgan said, laughing. "They were playing a little funky coverage. My progression was dead, and I knew I had to get the first down.''

He did just that, then finished the drive with another 1-yard sneak for a TD and 31-0 lead.

Morgan's final third-down hookup was a 9-yarder to Spann-Ford to the Aggies 15, leading to Potts' 1-yard TD run and a 38-0 lead.

It was only fitting that Morgan got in on the rushing game, too, because Ciarrocca showed he hasn't forgotten how to pound rock, even with an offensive line that was breaking in four new starters. Along with Ibrahim's big night, Trey Potts carried 17 times for 89 yards. The Gophers had six scoring drives that averaged 11 plays and 68 yards. Last year, they averaged 35 minutes, 25 seconds in time of possession, which ranked third nationally. Thursday, they kept the ball for 44:30, the most of any FBS team so far in this early season.

"I love that they played incredibly hard,'' Fleck said of the offensive line, knowing stiffer tests will come as the season progresses.

Randy Johnson covers college football for the Star Tribune. E-mail: rjohnson@startribune.com