Five things we learned from the Gophers' 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl:

1. The Gophers dodged two bullets on injuries

Two key players in the Gophers' future, redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and redshirt sophomore linebacker Cody Lindenberg, left Thursday's game and had to be assisted off the field because of ominous-looking leg injuries. After the game, though, coach P.J. Fleck gave a positive update on their conditions. "They're gonna be OK,'' he said. "I can't say they're minor, but they're not major. If it was a normal season, maybe a few weeks [of recovery], so that's definitely a blessing. … Maybe a week or two or three, but nothing long term, which is great.''

2. Kaliakmanis showed poise

Playing in his first bowl game, Kaliakmanis showed why he's the team's future at QB by completing seven of nine passes for 80 yards before being injured. On the play in which he went down, Kaliakmanis converted a third-and-8 situation with a 12-yard completion to Le'Meke Brockington to the Syracuse 33-yard line. Six of Kaliakmanis' completions went for first downs.

3. Slip-sliding away

For the second consecutive year, the Gophers played their bowl game on a baseball field. And for the second consecutive year, the Gophers and their opponent had trouble with the footing on the natural turf. In last year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field in Phoenix, the issue was the decision to open the retractable roof during a downpour for the pregame parachute show. Thursday, both Gophers and Orange players had problems with the grass and at times resembled Slippin' Jimmy McGill of "Better Call Saul'' fame.

4. Yes, a Minnesota team can win at Yankee Stadium

The Gophers' victory ended a seven-game postseason losing streak by Minnesota teams in games played in Yankee Stadium. Of course, that seven-game skid was compiled by the Twins, whose last playoff victory in the Bronx was 2-0 over the Yankees in the 2004 Division Series as Johan Santana pitched seven shutout innings.

5. Sending the seniors out in style

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim had all 16 of his carries for 71 yards in the first half, breaking Minnesota's career and single-season rushing records before intermission. Fleck sent him out one for one last play in the fourth quarter, joining quarterback Tanner Morgan for the final kneel-down in victory formation. Also on the field for that last play was fellow sixth-year senior Sam Pickering, a quarterback-turned-tight end who make the first appearance of his career. Pickering suffered a foot injury during training camp but served the season as the team's coin toss captain.