Since Monday was the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck gathered his players together after Sunday night's practice for a lesson and remembrance.

Fleck used Sunday night's episode of "60 Minutes'' that focused on the New York City Fire Department's heroics as a backdrop. The coach, whose team visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during their trip to the Pinstripe Bowl in December, spoke about the selflessness and sacrifice displayed by first responders during the attacks.

"It's a very powerful story because as a leader, this is not life and death, this is football,'' Fleck said. "[Fire department leaders] had to give the command [to firefighters] to actually go up in the buildings with 75 pounds apiece on their back, going up 90 floors.

"So, we kind of did an example of us with a backpack of 75 pounds and what feels like carrying that 90 floors up — knowing that that's probably the last time you're gonna see your family, last time you're gonna see your kids, last time you're gonna hug your wife.

"[The sergeants and chiefs] said not one person, not one firefighter asked why, not one firefighter said no,'' he added. "I mean, what a story. … It's just a really powerful day for us to remember how grateful we should be for all the things that we do have.''

Fleck was in his third season as a wide receiver at Northern Illinois when the attacks took place in 2001. He recalled the horror of the moment and the response that followed.

"I remember our teacher stopped class,'' Fleck said. "We watched the whole thing unfold. And I just remember the pit in your stomach. It's amazing how somebody comes to divide the world, but actually connects it within the same moment.''

Injury update

Fleck sounded encouraged that injured linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who missed the first two games of the season, could return to face North Carolina. "Oh, yes, there's definitely a chance,'' Fleck said.

Two Gophers who were injured late in the fourth quarter against Eastern Michigan, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and linebacker Maverick Baranowski, likely will be game-time decisions.

"They seemed OK yesterday,'' Fleck said Monday. "I haven't got my report today from the medical team, but the medical team doctors always make those decisions on those guys.''

Etc.

The Gophers' game against Northwestern on Sept. 23 will start at 6:30 p.m., on Big Ten Network.