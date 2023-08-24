Eight key Gophers football players are ready for their close-up

They come from Anoka and St. Cloud, from the Chicago suburbs to Kansas City, and from the Milwaukee area to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. They’re quarterbacks and cornerbacks, tight ends and safeties, and wide receivers and kickers.

Together, these eight players occupy key roles for the Gophers football team as it embarks on a 2023 season that features a roster full of promise, experience in some places, newcomers in others, and all coming against a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation.

From when the football takes flight on the opening kickoff on Aug. 31 against Nebraska to when the last second ticks off in the Nov. 25 regular-season finale against Wisconsin, these eight players will help determine how the Gophers season plays out and the heights their team can reach. They’re ready for their close-up.