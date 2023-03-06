Surprise finalists Aaron Nagao and Michael Blockhus both lost in decisions to the top seeds in their respective brackets as the Gophers finished in sixth place at the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Gophers had seven automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament later this month in Tulsa, Okla. Penn State won the championship with a team score of 147, the Nittany Lions' first Big Ten team title since 2019 and seventh overall. Iowa was second at 134.5 and Nebraska at 104.5. The Gophers finished sixth with 79 points.

Both Nagao and Blockhus were No. 6 seeds who advanced to the final. Nagao lost 5-2 at 133 pounds to Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young, who was able to convert on a pair of takedowns to jump out to a 4-1 lead after two periods.

At 149 pounds, Blockhus and Ohio State's Sammy Sasso traded takedowns throughout the match to leave the score tied 5-5 at the end of regulation. In overtime, Blockhus initiated the first attack on a single-leg attempt, but Sasso was able to scramble out and spin behind for the score.

The Gophers' Bailee O'Reilly (174) and Isaiah Salazar (184) finished in fourth place. O'Reilly beat Iowa's Nelson Brands in the consolation quarterfinals before losing to Ethan Smith of Ohio State for third. Salazar beat Rutgers' Brian Soldano 5-0 but would then medically forfeit out of his last match.

Patrick McKee lost a pair of close matches to end up with sixth place at 125 pounds, while Jake Bergeland (141) and Michial Foy (197) each took eighth place in their brackets. All wrestlers who finished eighth or better automatically qualify for the NCAA tournament, which begins March 16.

The Gophers' Andrew Sparks (165) finished ninth and Garrett Joles (heavyweight) was 10th. The NCAA will announce at-large bids this week, with brackets announced Wednesday.

U baseball no-hit

Greysen Carter, Sam Hliboki, Ryan Ginther and Nick Maldonado combined on a no-hitter as No. 7 Vanderbilt sent the Gophers baseball team to 0-11 with a 4-0 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vanderbilt scored three runs over the first two innings and shut down the Gophers from there. It marks the fourth season in a row that the Commodores (8-4) have thrown a no-hitter.

Carter recorded the first 10 outs but walked five batters. Hliboki then walked one over 3⅔ innings, Ginther pitcher two-thirds of an inning and Maldonado finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

U softball splits

The Gophers softball team split a pair of games in Fullerton, Calif., losing to Seattle 9-6 and then beating Loyola Marymount 7-5.

In the second game, Natalie DenHartog went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walk and three RBI. Autumn Pease pitched a complete game, striking out 12.

The Gophers took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning in Game 1, but Seattle scored eight runs in the final inning. Taylor Krapf went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.

