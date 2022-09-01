AUSTIN, TEXAS – Logan Eggleston had 22 kills and the top-ranked Texas volleyball team beat the fourth-ranked Gophers 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22 on Wednesday night before an announced 4,992 at Gregory Gym.

Eggleston was the only player in double-digit kills for the Longhorns (3-0), who moved into No. 1 Monday, switching places with No. 2 Nebraska. Asjia O'Neal added nine kills on 16 attempts, hitting .500.

Taylor Landfair led the Gophers (2-1) with 16 kills along with four blocks and six digs. Julia Hanson added 14 kills and Jenna Wenaas had 12. Melani Shaffmaster had 44 assists and six digs for the Gophers, who hit .252 to Texas' .240, but were hurt by 19 service errors — the Longhorns had only eight.

The Gophers and Longhorns were even in the first set at 18-18, but Texas ended the first set on a 7-3 run. Four service errors proved costly to the Gophers in the second set. The Gophers battled back to win the third set, with Landfair recording the decisive kill. In the fourth set, the Gophers were within 21-20 before two more service errors helped the Longhorns prevail.

The Gophers, who are 5-7 all-time against Texas, next face No. 13 Florida on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.