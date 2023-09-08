Gophers players huddled before the beginning of their game against Nebraska last week.

Gophers-Eastern Michigan: Watching and following the game

September 07, 2023 - 9:34 AM

Randy Johnson's Gophers-Eastern Michigan prediction: Who wins Saturday and why?

By his own admission, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis wasn’t happy with his 24-for-44, 196-yard performance in the team’s season debut against Nebraska.

September 08, 2023 - 6:53 AM

Minnesota won its season opener with a late comeback against Nebraska, and memories of a loss to another Mid-American Conference opponent — 20-14 to Bowling Green in 2021 — should keep the team focused on the business at hand.

With big leg and personality to match, Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich embraces pressure

Minnesota Gophers place kicker Dragan Kesich (99) kicks a ball held by punter Mark Crawford (96) for the 47-yard game winning field goal to beat Nebraska 13-10 Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. ]

September 08, 2023 - 6:51 AM

His game-winning field goal beat Nebraska, a moment the fourth-year player of Serbian heritage has been preparing for all his competitive life.

Gophers, P.J. Fleck know they can look past a MAC opponent at own risk

Coach Chris Creighton, middle left, led his Eastern Michigan team onto the field against Pittsburgh in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

September 06, 2023 - 8:04 PM

Tenth-year Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton has built a Mid-American Conference program that seems to feast on Power Five opponents.

College football's new clock rule shortens games, forcing coaches to adjust

UCLA coach Chip Kelly has seen how quickly a game can move with college football’s new clock rule.

September 07, 2023 - 3:46 PM

The Gophers saw what a difference the rule can make against Nebraska. Each team essentially had only three first-half possessions.

Gophers top football recruit Koi Perich delivers three TDs in Esko's season opener

Gophers recruit Koi Perich (3), shown during the 2021 season at U.S. Bank Stadium, scored three touchdowns in Esko’s season opener.

September 06, 2023 - 7:02 AM

Koi Perich, rated the top player in this year's Gophers recruiting class, had two rushing touchdowns and a punt return TD last Thursday.

Big Ten power rankings: Here's how Randy Johnson sees the conference

Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s 38-15 season-opening victory over West Virginia.

September 05, 2023 - 5:22 PM

The first weekend of Big Ten football featured a couple of overpowering performances, a few teams with concerns and others that will need more of a challenge to best judge them.