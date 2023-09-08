Gophers-Eastern Michigan: Watching and following the game
Randy Johnson's Gophers-Eastern Michigan prediction: Who wins Saturday and why?
Minnesota won its season opener with a late comeback against Nebraska, and memories of a loss to another Mid-American Conference opponent — 20-14 to Bowling Green in 2021 — should keep the team focused on the business at hand.
With big leg and personality to match, Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich embraces pressure
His game-winning field goal beat Nebraska, a moment the fourth-year player of Serbian heritage has been preparing for all his competitive life.
Gophers, P.J. Fleck know they can look past a MAC opponent at own risk
Tenth-year Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton has built a Mid-American Conference program that seems to feast on Power Five opponents.
College football's new clock rule shortens games, forcing coaches to adjust
The Gophers saw what a difference the rule can make against Nebraska. Each team essentially had only three first-half possessions.
Gophers top football recruit Koi Perich delivers three TDs in Esko's season opener
Koi Perich, rated the top player in this year's Gophers recruiting class, had two rushing touchdowns and a punt return TD last Thursday.
Big Ten power rankings: Here's how Randy Johnson sees the conference
The first weekend of Big Ten football featured a couple of overpowering performances, a few teams with concerns and others that will need more of a challenge to best judge them.
P.J. Fleck: Gophers' passing preference was best way to beat Nebraska
Minnesota threw 44 passes and only rushed the ball 25 times against the Huskers, but coach P.J. Fleck said "that's what was required to win that particular game."
Defensive backs dominate in Gophers' gutsy opening victory vs. Nebraska
Gophers defensive backs Tyler Nubin, Justin Walley and Tre'Von Jones forced four turnovers in the comeback victory over the Cornhuskers.
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin channels Babe Ruth, predicted game-turning interception
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin was named Senior Bowl defensive player of the week for his efforts against Nebraska.
Nebraska or Colorado? Iowa or Iowa State? Randy Johnson's Big Ten picks
Colorado looks to build on a stunning opener at TCU, facing a Nebraska team that needs to bounce back after blowing a late lead vs. the Gophers.