Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who's led a unit that ranks fourth nationally this season in fewest yards allowed, will receive a raise and contract extension.

Pending Board of Regents approval during its meeting on Thursday and Friday, Rossi's contract will be extended one year, through the 2023 season, and he will have a base salary of $800,000 for both 2022 and 2023, a raise of $150,000 annually.

When Gophers coach P.J. Fleck received a contract extension in November, included was an additional $350,000 for salaries of assistant coaches and other staff members for the 2022 season, and Rossi will be the first to benefit.

Rossi's new salary ranks seventh among Big Ten defensive coordinators, with salaries of two schools not available. The contract is fully guaranteed, meaning Rossi would receive full pay if the contract was terminated without cause. If Rossi terminates the contract without cause, he would owe the university a $150,000 buyout.

Rossi, 42, oversees a Gophers defense that became a strength of the team this season. On the way to an 8-4 record, a second-place finish in the Big Ten West Division and a berth in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Gophers allowed 284.8 yards per game, fourth nationally and second in the conference, and 18.3 points per game, tied for ninth nationally and fourth in the Big Ten. Against the run, the Gophers were ninth in the nation and second in the Big Ten, giving up 100.2 yards per game.

The Gophers defense posted a 30-0 shutout at Colorado on Sept. 18, when it held the Buffaloes to minus-19 rushing yards. Minnesota finished the regular season with a 23-13 win over Wisconsin in which the Badgers, averaging 267.1 rushing yards per game during a seven-game win streak, mustered only 62 and didn't score an offensive touchdown. Badgers running back Braelon Allen, who was averaging 144.7 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry during the streak, produced only 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 per carry).

Since Rossi took over as defensive coordinator in the 10th game of the 2018 season, the Gophers have a 25-11 record with three bowl berths.