The Gophers men's hockey team received word Monday that one of its best players is returning for the 2022-23 season rather than leaving for a professional career, while three others have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore defenseman Brock Faber, a member of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team, announced he is returning for the 2022-23 season. Named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year, Faber had two goals and 12 assists this season and blocked 37 shots for the conference regular-season champions.

The 2020 second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings played a key role in shutting down Massachusetts and Western Michigan as the Gophers won the Worcester (Mass.) Regional and made the Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.

Senior forward Grant Cruikshank and senior defenseman Ben Brinkman are graduating and will take advantage of playing a fifth season elsewhere as graduate transfers. Jonny Sorenson, as a junior forward, also entered his name into the portal.

Cruikshank, a transfer from Colorado College, had seven goals and eight assists in his one season with the Gophers. Brinkman had one goal and seven assists in 37 games this season. Sorenson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had four goals in 36 games.