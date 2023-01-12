Dawson Garcia will be the only former McDonald's All-America on both rosters when the Gophers play Thursday night at Ohio State.

The 6-11 North Carolina transfer is playing for his third program in as many college seasons, so it's not surprising that it took time for him to again show the massive talent that has been there since high school.

The Gophers could be playing an Ohio State team without its top big man Zed Key (shoulder) healthy on Thursday night.

In the last six games, Garcia's averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, which included 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in last Saturday's 81-79 overtime loss against Nebraska.

Garcia, who has scored in double figures in six straight games, was one of only two major conference players as of last weekend to have at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers in a game this season, including Iowa's Kris Murray.

"In three years, he was playing for a different coach asking him to do different things and in different styles," Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. "That just takes time. I know people don't want to hear it. Coaches don't want to hear it or realize it. But the reality is it just takes time for a young man to feel comfortable and confident."

Taking over as the Gophers' top scorer since Jamison Battle was sidelined to open the season with a foot injury, Garcia's averaging a career-high 14.6 points and nearly two assists.

In his first two seasons, Garcia shot 36% and 38% from three-point range and 78% and 79% from the foul line at Marquette and North Carolina, respectively. Those percentages are down slightly at the U (29.8 and 71.4).

But Garcia's 2-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc against Nebraska marked his first made threes in three games. That last outing showed there aren't many inside-outside threats with his size night in and night out in the Big Ten.

"I think he's maturing," Johnson said. "The game's slowed down for him because it's less thinking and more reacting. And that's a big deal."

GAME INFO

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT, Thursday. Where: Value City Arena. Line: Gophers 15-point underdogs. Series: Ohio State leads 25-10, including 70-45 loss in Columbus on Feb. 15, 2022. TV: FS1. Online/Live video: Fox Sports app. Radio: 103.5-FM

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA GOPHERS (6-8, 0-4 BIG TEN)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Ta'Lon Cooper 6-4 195 Jr. 10.5

G – Taurus Samuels 6-1 195 Sr. 2.4

F – Jamison Battle 6-7 220 Jr. 13.6

F – Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 215 Fr. 7.2

F – Dawson Garcia 6-11 230 So. 14.6

Key reserves – Pharrel Payne, F/C, 6-9, Fr., 7.5 ppg; Braeden Carrington, G, 6-4, Fr., 6.8 ppg; Jaden Henley, G, 6-7, Fr., 4.2 ppg; Treyton Thompson, C, 7-0, So., 1.8 ppg.

Coach: Ben Johnson 19-25 career (2nd season)

Notable: The Gophers announced 6-8 freshman forward Kadyn Betts will redshirt the 2022-23 season after reclassifying and joining the team early this year. Betts will be part of a highly touted 2023 class that was signed Nov. 9, including five-star center Dennis Evans III and four-star guard Cameron Christie. Christie and Evans were named McDonald's All-American nominees this week. … Junior forward Jamison Battle missed the first four games of the season after recovering from foot surgery. The All-Big Ten preseason selection made his season debut Nov. 21 vs. Cal Baptist in the SoCal Challenge in California. ... Freshman guard Braeden Carrington, who won Minnesota's Mr. Basketball and a state title last season at Park Center, made his season debut Nov. 14 against DePaul after being out with an ankle sprain. … The Gophers have three straight losses against the Buckeyes, but their last win in Columbus was 62-59 on Jan. 23, 2020.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (10-5, 2-2)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G – Sean McNeil 6-4 205 Sr. 9.6

G – Bruce Thornton 6-2 215 Fr. 10.0

G – Brice Sensabaugh 6-6 2355 Fr. 16.7

F – Justice Sueing 6-7 215 Sr. 14.1

C – Felix Okpara 6-11 215 Fr. 3.9

Reserves – Tanner Holden, G, 6-6, Sr., 4.7 ppg; Roddy Gayle Jr., G, 6-4, Fr., 4.2 ppg; Eugene Brown III, G, 6-7, Jr., 2.5 ppg, Isaac Likekele, F, 6-5, Sr., 3.5 ppg.

Coach: Chris Holtmann 231-146 (12th season)

Notable: The Buckeyes lost starting big man Zed Key in last week's loss against Purdue with a shoulder injury. Key, who averages 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, missed Ohio State's last game in an 80-73 loss against Maryland. Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing combined for 43 points in Key's absence, but Maryland outrebounded the Buckeyes 40-26, including 14 offensive rebounds. … Sensabaugh leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring (16.7). The 6-6 Orlando native's also averaging 20.5 points in his last six games on 55% shooting from the field, including 11 three-pointers.

Fuller's score prediction: Ohio State 74, Gophers 62.