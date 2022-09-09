For typical football fans, a Gophers schedule that starts with games against New Mexico State and Western Illinois won't exactly get the heart pumping and the corpuscles jumping. After all, the Aggies and Fighting Leathernecks were a combined 4-19 last season, and both were installed as more than 35-point underdogs for their visits to Minneapolis.

For Kirk Ciarrocca and Joe Rossi, however, last week's 38-0 win over New Mexico State and Saturday's matchup against Western Illinois carry a sense of urgency.

"It's a race against time, is the way I always look at it,'' said Ciarrocca, the Gophers offensive coordinator. "Between Week One and Week Two is where teams can make the biggest jump that they're gonna make all season.''

Added Rossi, the Gophers defensive coordinator: "There's a race to get to our best, and we'll never get there. But we're always working to get there. This week is just the next step in that process.''

Both Ciarrocca and Rossi dissected film from the New Mexico State game, broke down Western Illinois' season-opening loss at Tennessee Martin and planned the Gophers' approach to Week Two. They saw much that they liked, some things they didn't like and room to improve across the board.

"You're either improving, you're staying the same or you're getting worse,'' Ciarrocca said. "That's the truth.''

Clicking on offense

The opener made it a happy homecoming for several reasons:

Tanner Morgan's play: While Morgan didn't stretch the field in his 40th career start, he did complete 13 of 19 passes, avoided interceptions and showed pocket awareness.

"His pocket movement was much better in that particular game than it was in 2019 when I was here before,'' said Ciarrocca, who's back running the Gophers offense after a two-year stint at Penn State and West Virginia. "Whenever a quarterback is really good in the pocket, there's a lot of instincts that go into that. I gotta give him the credit for it.''

Ciarrocca also pointed to Morgan's improvement when forced to adjust on the fly and find a secondary target.

"He had to make the split-second decisions, and he made them,'' Ciarrocca said. "There was only one in the game that I did not like.''

The offensive line: The Gophers were breaking in four new starters up front, and Ciarrocca liked what he saw.

"They did a really good job,'' he said. "Their pass protection was excellent. Throughout the game, we're always gonna run the ball, but they came off the ball well in the running game. Their communication was really good, which was something I was very worried about going into the game.''

Thirty-three and out

For Rossi, the opener brought a chance to show off the team's defensive strengths and areas that need addressing.

Making the most with less: With the Gophers offense hoarding the ball for 44 minutes, 30 seconds, Minnesota's defense was on the field for only 33 plays. Rossi was fine with that, even though it gave him less to evaluate.

"I don't really see it as a negative,'' he said. "Our goal is to play the least amount of plays as possible defensively because that means we're getting the ball back for the offense and then that means they're controlling the ball.''

High-speed pursuit: "I was impressed with the guys running to the football and getting after the ball carrier,'' Rossi said. "The communication was pretty good; it can be better. The tackling was good; it could be better. Overall, it was a clean game with the exception of a couple plays.''

Attention to detail: It's not surprising that Rossi, who's earned the nickname "The Guru'' from his players, stresses the importance of doing the little things correctly. He saw a mix of that last week.

"Sometimes the casual observer doesn't necessarily notice all those hundreds of details that go into a game plan, but we do, and that's what we value,'' he said. "… From Week One to Week Two, we just want to see us execute that better.''