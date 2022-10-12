Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson used his opening press conference at Big Ten media day Wednesday to address the criticism about Minneapolis hosting the event for the first time this year.

There were social media posts Tuesday about coaches allegedly complaining about the Big Ten deciding not to have media days again in either Indianapolis or Chicago.

The Big Ten tournament is scheduled to be at Target Center for women's basketball this season and for both men's and women's basketball in 2023-24.

"We live in a world where a lot of things get criticized and I don't think you can make a right move," Johnson said. "I don't think change and doing new things is a bad thing. ... Minneapolis does a great job hosting. We use this opportunity to show off our state and show off our city."

The Twin Cities already hosted the women's Final Four last season and the Super Bowl and men's Final Four in past years, so the Big Ten's move wasn't surprising.

Gophers women's hoops coach Lindsay Whalen expressed her excitement for Minneapolis having the women's Big Ten tourney in back-to-back years. Whalen, a former Lynx and Gophers star, knows all too well how much support exists for the sport in her home state.

"We've had in this building several times 18,000 people for games," Whalen said. "The fans, the support, the community, were just as much a part of the team as us on the floor. I feel like it was a shared experience. It's been fun to be a part of that. I expect nothing less for this upcoming tournaments."

Before the Gophers coaches took the podium Wednesday, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann decided to open his press conference joking about the supposed frustration by some of his peers for the media day location change.

"Appreciate the city of Minneapolis hosting Big Ten Media Day," Holtmann said. "I know there's some reports of coaches complaining about it being up here, but suffice it to say I wouldn't take it personal. We're coaches, we'd complain if it was in our back yards."