The University of Minnesota club gymnastics team finished in fourth place at the GymACT national championships Saturday in Mesa, Ariz. Two gymnasts and coach Mike Burns also earned individual awards.

Yaroslav Owens-Pochinka won the GymACT national title on still rings with a score of 13.800. Kellen Ryan was sixth in the all-around with a score of 73.750. Both earned All-America honors. Burns was named GymACT national coach of the year and College Gymnastics Association/GymACT regional coach of the year.

The team is in its first season as a competitive club program after gymnastics was among three men's sports cut by the Gophers athletic department last year. Iowa, also making its debut as a club team after being cut, won the team title with a score of 319.950. Arizona (315.600), Washington (302.350) and Minnesota (291.350) rounded out the top four.