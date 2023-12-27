Bowling them over

The Gophers' 30-24 victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday was the program's seven consecutive bowl victory, and the fifth in a row under coach P.J. Fleck. Here are those seven bowl victories and the key performer in each game:

2015 Quick Lane: Gophers 21, Central Michigan 14 (Mitch Leidner 1 TD rushing, 1 passing)

2016 Holiday: Gophers 17, Washington 12 (Rodney Smith 77 yards rushing, 1 TD)

2018 Quick Lane: Gophers 34, Georgia Tech 10 (Mo Ibrahim 224 yards rushing, 2 TDs)

2020 Outback: Gophers 31, Auburn 24 (Tyler Johnson 204 yards receiving, 2 TDs)

2021 Guaranteed Rate: Gophers 18, West Virginia 6 (Ky Thomas 144 yards rushing, 1 TD)

2022 Pinstripe: Gophers 28, Syracuse 20 (Ibrahim 77 yards rushing, 1 TD)

2023 Quick Lane: Gophers 30, Bowling Green 24 (Darius Taylor 208 yards rushing, 1 TD)