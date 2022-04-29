The Gophers women's basketball team has added another player via the NCAA transfer portal.

Mi'Cole Cayton, a graduate transfer from Nebraska, is a guard who will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 5-9 Cayton is a native of Stockton, Cal. who began her college career at California.

In her most recent season with Nebraska, Cayton came off the bench in 26 games and averaged 2.4 points while shooting 32.5 percent on three-pointers.

Coming out of high school Cayton was ranked as the 78th best player in her recruiting group by ESPN.

Cayton has had to recover from injuries during her career. After being named to the all-PAC 12 freshman team in 2017, Cayton suffered an ACL tear the following season. She also missed the majority of the 2018-19 season with another injury.

Cayton is the second transfer to join the Gophers. Destinee Oberg — a Minnesota native — has signed to transfer from Arkansas.