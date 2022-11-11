GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Friday, 6 p.m. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn • BTN Plus, KFAN 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers opened the season with a tighter-than-expected 61-60 victory Monday against Western Michigan, but it was a strong first game for transfers Dawson Garcia and Ta'Lon Cooper. Garcia's 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting (3-for-5 from three-point range) were the most points scored in a U debut since Vincent Grier's 23 points in 2004-05. Cooper's 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds came just short of the program's first triple-double since Mychal Thompson in 1976. Free-throw shooting was arguably the Gophers' biggest issue, going 9-for-23 (including 12 misses in the second half). … Jamison Battle (foot) is out and Braeden Carrington (ankle) is a game-time decision.

St. Francis Brooklyn update: The Terriers enter their matchup against the Gophers coming off a convincing 94-56 victory against Mount St. Mary's in their opener Monday night. Redshirt freshman and Hofstra transfer Zion Bethea led four players in double figures with 24 points. All-Northeast Conference preseason guard Rob Higgins finished with 13 points and 10 assists. St. Francis will also play at St. Thomas on Sunday.