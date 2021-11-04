Gophers vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday at Kohl Center

TV/radio: BSN+ • 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Preview: The No. 5 Gophers (5-3, 2-0) are fresh off a sweep of Notre Dame and now face unranked Wisconsin (3-5, 1-1). The Badgers split their Big Ten opener with Michigan on the road last week.

Common enemies: The teams have shared two opponents so far this season. The Gophers split a home-and-home series against St. Cloud State, losing 2-1 and winning 4-3 in OT in mid-October, while the Huskies swept the Badgers 5-1 and 4-1 two weeks ago. The Badgers also played an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth to start the year, while the Bulldogs swept the Gophers 5-3 and 2-1 two weeks ago.

No more Caufield: The Gophers will not have to contend with former Badgers star Cole Caufield, who is now in the NHL. The 2021 Hobey Baker winner scored 49 goals and had 39 assists through his two collegiate seasons.

Stat that matters: Wisconsin has the third-worst power-play percentage in Division I, converting only 3.8% of its chances. The Gophers are killing penalties at an 80% rate.