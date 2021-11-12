Gophers at No. 20 Iowa, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Kinnick Stadium, BTN, 100.3-FM. Line: Iowa by 5

The Gophers saw their four-game Big Ten winning streak end with a 14-6 loss to Illinois, and now they travel to Iowa, where they haven't won since 1999. Rebounding in a hostile environment will require better efficiency from Minnesota's offense, which produced only a fourth-quarter touchdown last week.

Three big story lines

Chase for the West title

The loss to Illinois dropped the Gophers into a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead, and a win over Iowa would keep them in control of their own destiny in the division. The Hawkeyes, however, have won six consecutive games in the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry.

Will the Gophers passing game improve?

The Gophers fell behind 14-0 early to Illinois and rushed for only 89 yards. They were forced into obvious passing situations, which isn't their strength. Tanner Morgan was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and completed 15 of 28 passes for 180 yards.

Don't feed Iowa's defense

Led by defensive backs Riley Moss (four interceptions), Dale Belton (four) and Matt Hankins (three), Iowa ranks second nationally with a plus-12 turnover margin. They are plus-18 in their seven wins but minus-6 in their two losses. Iowa has scored 75 points after turnovers, 34% of its output.

Two key matchups

Thomas/Irving vs. Campbell

Jack Campbell, a junior linebacker, is playing at an All-America level, leading the Hawkeyes with 83 tackles and six pass breakups. Iowa is seventh nationally in rushing defense (98.7 yards per game), presenting a challenge for Gophers running backs Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving.

Tyler Linderbaum vs. Gophers defensive line

The athletic, mobile Linderbaum is largely regarded as the best center in the country if not the best interior offensive lineman. The 6-3, 290-pound junior is a key in the Hawkeyes' stretch run attack, and he'll be the biggest challenge the Gophers defensive line faces.

One stat that matters

245:28

Elapsed game time, dating to the fourth quarter in 2016, that Iowa has not trailed against the Gophers. The Hawkeyes have scored first in the past 11 meetings, going 9-2.

The Gophers will win if …

They win the turnover battle; they take a rare early lead in this rivalry series; their passing game effectively complements the run; their offensive line has a bounce-back game; the defense holds RB Tyler Woodson in check; and the kicking game becomes clutch.

The Hawkeyes will win if …

They follow Illinois' script and make the Gophers play from behind; their offense controls the tempo of the game; quarterback Alex Padilla manages the game without throwing interceptions; and their defense doesn't allow chunk plays to wideouts Chris Autman-Bell and Mike Brown-Stephens.

Prediction

Gophers 17, Iowa 16