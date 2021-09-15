The Gophers play their first road game of the season Saturday at Colorado. here's what you need to know to get ready for the game and to follow along during the action.

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 100.3 FM, webstream. Sirius/XM: Ch. 198

Pac-12 Network Channel Finder

Play-by-play and in-game boxscore

Randy Johnson's game preview and prediction. (Coming later)

College football scoreboard

Point spreads, money lines, over/under

Weather forecast for Boulder, Colo.

Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | La Velle E. Neal III

Rosters: Gophers | Colorado

Schedules: Gophers | Colorado

Team stats: Gophers | Colorado

More on the game

Gophers have strategy for mile-high elevation

Rare conference road game could define U's season

Gophers optimistic about having full wide receiver group

Star Tribune Gophers page