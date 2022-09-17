Good afternoon from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers will try to run their record to 3-0 against Colorado in their final nonconference game of the regular season (2:30 p.m., ESPN2, 100.3-FM). After victories by a combined 100-10 over New Mexico State and Western Illinois, coach P.J. Fleck's team enters today's game as a 27½-point favorite over the Buffaloes (0-2). The Gophers padded their stats in the first two games to the point where they lead the nation in total offense, total defense and time of possession, and now they'll see if they can continue that dominance against a team from a Power Five conference.

Colorado is in another rebuilding year under third-year coach Karl Dorrell, whose team lost its opener 38-13 to TCU and fell 41-10 at Air Force last week. Dorrell is 8-12 at Colorado, and the Buffaloes fell 30-0 to the Gophers last year in Boulder.

Here are some story lines I'm interested to see today:

Mike Sanford Jr. vs. Joe Rossi

Sanford, the Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020 and '21, now is in charge of Colorado's offense after being fired by Fleck after last season. He'll match wits with Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, whose troops finished third in the nation in total defense and tied for sixth in scoring defense last season. Rossi knows the coaching styles of Sanford and Clay Patterson, the former Gophers tight ends coach now with the Buffaloes, but doesn't see a big advantage for either team. "The guys that were here know our personnel because they saw them in practice every day. They see the scheme on fil,'' he said. "So, there's a little bit more familiarity, but you know, we also have familiarity as well with being able to see some of the things that went on here in terms of scheme and some of the tendencies.''

Gophers offensive line vs. Colorado's defensive line

By playing a Power Five program, the Gophers presumably will be facing bigger, stronger and faster athletes than they did against FBS independent New Mexico State and FCS level Western Illinois. Colorado looks the part on the defensive line. Along with 6-7, 290-pound defensive end Terrance Lang, the Buffaloes feature interior linemen Na'im Rodman (6-2, 305), Jalen Sami (6-6, 325) and Tyas Martin (6-5, 340) up front. Led by John Michael Schmitz, the nation's highest-rated center by Pro Football Focus, has played well so far, paving the way for 302 rushing yards per game (second nationally) and not allowing a sack. Air Force gashed Colorado for 435 rushing yards with its triple-option attack, so the Gophers could be primed for more success on the ground.

Gophers defensive line development

If the Gophers can get an early lead, they'll likely force Colorado to pass, and that's not a strength for the Buffaloes. J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis have combined to pass for 143 yards per game, which ranks 121st of 131 teams nationally. The Gophers, who have three sacks this season, should have opportunities to pressure Shrout and Lewis, and succeeding in that area would be a good sign as the team prepares for Big Ten play starting next week.

Check back later for any pregame updates after the Gophers go through their warmups.