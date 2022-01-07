vs. No. 10 Maryland * 2 p.m. Sunday * Williams Arena * no TV (streamed on BTN Plus), 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers are coming off their first Big Ten Conference victory, at Rutgers on Thursday. It was done with coach Lindsay Whalen in Minnesota recovering from an appendectomy performed Tuesday night, and with associate head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis leading the team. G Jasmine Powell had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. F Kadi Sissoko scored 11, with all of them came in the fourth quarter — the Gophers' final 11 points — to help seal the victory. F Sara Scalia had 10 points and nine rebounds, one off her career high. She has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Maryland update: The three-time defending conference champion Terrapins are coming off a one-sided victory over Penn State that improved their Big Ten record to 3-1. After missing a month with a knee injury, G Diamond Miller has returned to form. She had 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting vs. Penn State. G Ashley Owusu averages 16.3 points. Maryland has six players averaging 10 points per game or more. Maryland is second in the Big Ten in scoring (83.1) and first in turnover margin (plus-6.6).