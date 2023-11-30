Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand revisits the Rudy Gobert trade with the Wolves set to face Utah on Thursday, noting that the national narrative around a deal that was widely panned a year ago has started to shift. Gobert is playing like a defensive stalwart, the Wolves have the best record in the West and things look much different now.

8:00: A ranking of quarterbacks in the transfer portal shows the Gophers could be getting an upgrade at that position.

11:00: Jeff Day joins Rand for an in-depth discussion of the Gophers volleyball team, which turned its season around after a rough start and reached the NCAA tournament in Keegan Cook's first year as coach. They face Utah State on Friday in Omaha.

34:00: Another impressive display from the Gophers women's basketball team.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports