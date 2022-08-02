Good morning and happy early August. We are one week out from Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary.

In today's Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes about the Republican primary in the attorney general race:

"The two candidates vying to become Minnesota's first Republican attorney general in half a century are zeroing in on different issues in their final push before next week's decisive primary."

Doug Wardlow is trying to overtake the party's endorsed candidate Jim Schultz in next week's race. The winner will try to unseat Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison this fall. Van Berkel writes that Wardlow "believes the 2020 election was "corrupt and stolen" and must be investigated," in another instance of a major Republican candidate spreading election falsehoods.

MNLEG: DFL Gov. Tim Walz, speaking at a back-to-school event for school administrators on Monday morning, said over the next two weeks he wants to bring a multi-billion tax cut and spending deal back to the table for discussion. Negotiations over the bill broke down in mid June.

"I hear people say, 'We didn't spend any money, that's good, we didn't have to do this budget,'" Walz said. "That's the equivalent of saying, 'As your roof is falling in your house, well, I didn't spend the money to patch it, look how thrifty I am.' It makes no sense." (h/t to Briana Bierschbach)

ADMIN: Bierschbach also notes that in Walz administration news, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson announced her retirement on Monday after 34 years at the agency. She started her career as a student worker and worked her way up to an assistant commissioner. This is her second retirement, having left the agency in 2015 but called back as a deputy commissioner in 2019. Walz appointed her as commissioner in January 2021. Her agency is overseeing the administration of the new hero pay program. Her last day is Aug. 12. Deputy Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach will temporarily take over the commissioner job.

CONGRESS: DFL Rep. Betty McCollum said in a statement Monday "I strongly urge the Biden administration to formally designate the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and impose the strongest possible sanctions under U.S. law."

McCollum, who is facing a Democratic primary challenge in the Aug. 9 election from Amane Badhasso, is the chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

EVENT WATCH: Farmfest is upon us. There's a "Minnesota First Congressional District Candidate Forum" at 9:30 a.m. followed by a "Congressional Candidate Forum on Ag and Rural Issues" at 10:30 a.m. per the schedule. You can find the livestreams here.

Later in the day, Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen is expected to hold a 1 p.m. press conference at the Farmfest GOP booth to talk about a "comprehensive Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan to support farmers and reinvigorate our rural Minnesota economy," according to a release.

CD1: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a news release Monday it is endorsing Brad Finstad in southern Minnesota's First Congressional district race.

"A fourth-generation Minnesotan, Brad Finstad understands firsthand the needs of the hardworking people and businesses of Minnesota's First District," John Kirchner, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Midwest region vice president, said in the release.

Finstad is running against DFLer and former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger in the Aug. 9 special election.

MOVE: Former Republican governor candidate Kendall Qualls is joining the board of the Minnesota Action Network, which is focusing on trying to beat DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison this fall. The MNAN — founded by former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman — has largely played in Republican legislative races in past election cycles (h/t to Bierschbach once again).

WHERE'S WALZ: There's nothing listed on the governor's public schedule for today.

READING LIST:

The Associated Press writes that " President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States."

announced Monday that al-Qaida leader was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States." Check out what a state constitutional amendment on the ballot in Kansas today could mean for abortion in the Midwest.

A major day of primaries in other states is here. Follow the storylines in Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Washington

Kim Hyatt reports: "The passenger who was in Daunte Wright's vehicle when he was killed during a routine traffic stop last year is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and ex-officer Kim Potter , who fired the fatal shot."

vehicle when he was killed during a routine traffic stop last year is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and ex-officer , who fired the fatal shot." Major League's Baseball trade deadline is today, and who knows what will happen.

Thanks as always for reading. Talk to us at hotdish@startribune.com.

Sign up for the Hot Dish newsletter here or forward this email to friends and family so they can click on the link and sign up, too.