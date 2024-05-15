BOSTON — Romy Gonzalez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 12th as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez dropped a hit to shallow right off reliever Manuel Rodríguez, who had intentionally walked Tyler O'Neill to start the inning. Instead of forcing a possible double play, the move allowed Connor Wong to easily score the game-winner after a wild few extra innings.

Cedanne Rafaela, who homered in the fifth for Boston, delivered a wild throw in the 11th that allowed the Rays to briefly take a 4-3 lead. But Boston was able to tie it when Rodríguez immediately looked to second instead of home on a grounder up the middle that allowed Boston to tie it.

Brennan Bernardino (2-1) got the win and Rodríguez (0-1) took the loss.

Josh Lowe hit a solo homer in the first and Randy Arozarena got one in the sixth.

The Rays made a base-running blunder in the 11th when Ben Rortvedt, who opened the inning on second, got caught in a rundown between third and home. Arozarena made it to second and went on to score on an error by Paredes.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Civale, a Connecticut native who played in college nearby at Northeastern University, made his Fenway Park debut. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated IF Jonathan Aranda (fractured right finger) from the 10-day injured list and optioned IF Austin Shenton to Triple-A Durham. … Paredes returned to the lineup as the designated hitter, two days after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch. Paredes was off Monday for the series opener.

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (left oblique strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora said Whitlock was able to throw in the mid-90s recently and could rejoin the rotation by next week.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (0-1, 1.50 ERA) gets his second start following an early stint on the injured list with a strained pectoral. Bradley, who was 2-0 against Boston as a rookie last year, pitched six innings against the Yankees in his season debut May 10, allowing four hits and one run in his season debut.

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (3-4, 2.24) gets the start for Boston, where he has an ERA of 2.54 through four starts this season.

