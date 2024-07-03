Golden Valley is asking the public for feedback as it shapes plans to revamp its downtown area, bettering character, accessibility and redevelopment potential.

The city considers the area at the intersection at Winnetka Avenue North and Golden Valley Road — surrounded by city hall, commercial space, restaurants and retail — its "downtown core."

"We'd gotten feedback before that it wasn't as accessible as people wanted it to be, and people didn't feel super comfortable walking around — especially people who weren't familiar with the area," city spokesperson Madeline Peters said, pointing to the results of a 2021 downtown study.

The city has hired an architecture and urban design firm to consider user experience of the area, which will account for market needs, development potential, street design and a timeline for implementation, according to the city. This work is funded by a $50,000 Hennepin County Business District Initiative grant and $35,000 in city funds.

A recent survey found most people drive to get to and around Golden Valley's downtown, that people would like to see more restaurants, shops, markets, grocery stores and cultural destinations downtown and that improved intersections, shade and protected bike lanes would improve people's experience of downtown, Peters said.

According to a presentation last month, the city is hoping to adopt a plan in November after additional study and getting community feedback through the summer. The city held an open house last month and will have a table at Concerts In The Park on July 8. Other opportunities to discuss plans will be posted on the city's website.