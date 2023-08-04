Golden Valley is eyeing a change that would let property owners set up backyard composting for businesses and tenants of larger apartments.

Since Golden Valley started curbside compost pickup in 2019, the service has been out of reach for businesses and people who live in larger apartment buildings. Backyard composting too has been limited to people who live in single-family homes or buildings with a maximum of four apartments.

But the City Council considered an ordinance last week that would open up backyard composting as an option for any residential or commercial property, as long as compost bins are enclosed and meet other criteria laid out in the rules.

The amended compost ordinance would also ban residents or businesses from selling their backyard compost.