The state Commerce Department is auctioning more than 400 items — everything from pendants and bracelets to pocket watches and Morgan silver dollars — abandoned in safe-deposit boxes.

Scheduled to begin Sept. 1, the two-week online auction features items from bank safe-deposit boxes where the lease for the box has expired.

State law says banks must try to find owners. After five years, unclaimed items are turned over to the state and managed by the Commerce Department's unclaimed property program.

Commerce is required by law to conduct auctions at least every 10 years — the most recent was in 2019. An owner or heir can submit a claim for the proceeds even after the auction is over.

"This auction of unclaimed safe-deposit boxes offers Minnesotans the opportunity to discover potential treasurers or connect with history through the mementoes of other eras," said Jacqueline Olson, the senior director for unclaimed property, in a statement.

Items up for bid next month include gold and silver rings as well as topazes and other gems. Watches and pocket watches will be auctioned along with old coins including a gold U.S. dollar from 1853 and a silver U.S. coin from 1852.

A variety of baseball cards will be up for bid, as well, featuring Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Pete Rose and rookie cards for Johnny Bench, Roger Clemens and Ken Griffey Jr.