Cornbread Harris, Davina & the Vagabonds and Motion City Soundtrack all have New Year’s Eve gigs in town this year.

8 live music picks for New Year's Eve around the Twin Cities, depending on your mood

December 26, 2023 - 6:05 AM

The mix for ringing in 2024 includes Cornbread Harris, Motion City Soundtrack, Davina and more.

What to watch: The best TV for celebrating New Year's Eve

Cynthia Erivo shares her personal reflections and stories behind the music in a New Year’s Eve special on PBS.

December 27, 2023 - 8:00 AM

Cynthia Erivo is at the top of the great options for the big night.

8 top picks for live comedy on New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities

Brian Regan prefers a theater setting over comedy clubs for his routines because he finds the audience to be more focused.

December 27, 2023 - 10:54 AM

Veteran comic Brian Regan plans to catch another routine after his act at the State Theatre Sunday.

Looking for a movie to watch over the holidays? Here are 9 to check out

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things.”

December 22, 2023 - 12:19 PM

We rounded up reviews of nine hot new movies.

5 appetizer recipes for your New Year's party

Lemon-Artichoke Pate is a light, bright, plant-based, crowd-pleasing dip.

December 27, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Whether you're looking for light and simple, fun and fried or twists on old favorites, end the year on a delicious note.

Bring the best bottles of bubbly to your holiday bash

Get ready to sparkle with bubbly recommendations from local experts.

December 27, 2023 - 10:00 AM

We asked local beverage experts what they'd bring to a New Year's Eve party. Here are their picks — with and without alcohol.

A pineapple margarita for good luck? Yes, please

Be sure your New Year’s toast includes pineapple — like a pineapple margarita — a symbol of luck, abundance and prosperity.

December 27, 2023 - 8:30 AM

Toast the new year with a margarita made with pineapple, a symbol of luck and prosperity. The best part is that the cocktail just as good without the booze.