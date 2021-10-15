MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Senate hopeful Sarah Godlewski said Friday that she raised $1.36 million in the third quarter and had about $786,000 on hand.

Godlewski released the total after announcing Monday that she's put $1 million of her own money into her campaign. Godlewski and her husband, Max Duckworth, have assets worth between nearly $24 million and $60 million, based on her financial disclosures.

Godlewski is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced Wednesday that he raised $1.12 million over the quarter. Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as a Milwaukee Bucks executive, has raised $3 million in total so far.

Republican incumbent Ron Johnson raised $1.2 million in the second quarter. He hasn't decided whether to seek re-election.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to report fundraising for the three-month period between July and September.