EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), who got four goals in the first period and improved to 8-1-0 at home.

"I liked the win. I thought we were a little loose, especially early," McDavid said. "I liked our second period. I thought we gave them some chances that we probably shouldn't have given them, but overall I liked our game."

Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks (5-10-2), who had won four straight games.

"We gave up two short-handed, gave them a power play and then we take another penalty and go down 5-on-3 and they score again. A good team like that, with the talent they have, you can't do that," said Chicago interim coach Derek King, handed his first loss since taking over for Jeremy Colliton.

"You can't let it snowball, so we have to clean up some areas."

The Oilers struck first midway through the opening period. The rebound of Evan Bouchard's point shot came out to McDavid, who netted his 12th of the season before Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen could get across. The goal extended McDavid's point streak to 17 games.

Edmonton's dangerous power play cashed in on a 5-on-3 just more than a minute later as Barrie unleashed a shot from the high slot.

The Oilers made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal with under five minutes to play as Seth Jones' errant drop pass was picked off by Yamamoto, who beat Lankinen high to the glove side.

Edmonton kept it coming as McLeod got his second NHL goal with 1:28 left, showing deft hands to score on the backhand.

Philip Broberg, making his NHL debut, picked up an assist on the play. The 20-year-old was the eighth overall selection in the 2019 draft.

"He played with poise, played within his game, very much in control," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "The little things that should have gotten done were done. He was solid in all those areas and drew a penalty. He played the game smart, didn't put himself in trouble."

Chicago managed to get one back with 20 seconds left in the first period as DeBrincat tipped a shot just under the crossbar behind Oilers rookie Stuart Skinner, who finished with 28 saves.

The third-string goalie earned his second consecutive win and third NHL victory.

"He has been playing phenomenal," Yamamoto said. "He's been a brick wall back there for us. We need him to keep having good games."

After a scoreless second, the Blackhawks made it 4-2 nine minutes into the third as DeBrincat scored his second of the game and 11th of the season on a 2-on-1 shortly after a penalty expired.

Edmonton put the game away with 3:32 left as Draisaitl scored his league-leading 18th goal on a breakaway for the Oilers' second short-handed goal of the game.

NOTES: Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith played against his old team for the first time since being traded to Edmonton in the summer. Keith played in 1,192 games during 16 seasons in Chicago, winning three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and a Conn Smythe Trophy. ... Edmonton scored the first goal for the first time in eight games.

