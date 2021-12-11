The holiday season is a traditional time for charitable giving. Donating money reflects the holiday spirit. Another factor is gifts made before the end of the year are tax deductible. However, taxes carry less weight following the 2017 tax law changes.

The standard deduction was increased to $12,550 for singles and $25,100 for couples for 2021. The shift significantly reduced the number of taxpayers taking charitable contribution deductions.

Nevertheless, individuals increased their giving in 2020 by 2.2%, or 1% after taking inflation into account. The estimated $324 billion in individual giving was the highest inflation-adjusted total to date, according to Giving USA 2021. Odds are charitable giving will climb even higher in 2021. We live in hard times and people are responding with increased generosity.

The community spirit moves people to support the arts, house the homeless, and fund food kitchens. Faith is a powerful force with about half of all charitable contributions directed toward religious organizations. The variety of activities and social injustices addressed by nonprofit organizations are remarkable in their sweep.

"They are monuments to community," wrote historian Daniel Boorstin. "They originate in the community, depend on the community, are developed by the community, serve the community, and rise and fall with the community."

Many people give cash (like me). Cash is simple and effective. But there are plenty of savvy charitable giving strategies, many creatures of our byzantine tax system.

The well-off can increase the financial power of their giving by donating appreciated stock and other assets; make a qualified charitable distribution from individual retirement accounts; or bunch several years' worth of contributions into a donor-advised fund, a popular philanthropic option.

Even if you take the standard deduction and don't itemize, you can still take a deduction for charitable contributions — $300 for single filers and $600 for married couples filing jointly. To take advantage of this deduction, the contribution must be in cash.

The combination of the holiday season and column deadline pushed me to review my charitable giving. I had done my research and I wanted to give more while adding several local nonprofits to my monthly donation list. That's now off my to-do list. Generosity is a smart investment in community, even if the tax code no longer supports your giving strategy.

Chris Farrell is senior economics contributor for American Public Media's "Marketplace" and a commentator for Minnesota Public Radio.